Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) PT Lowered to $60.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

