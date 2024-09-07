Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE UBER opened at $69.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.