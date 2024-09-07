Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UBER. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

NYSE:UBER opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average is $71.32. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $146.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

