UBS Group Lowers Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $24.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDCO. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $139,296.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,098.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,268.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $139,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,098.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,574.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 319,700 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

