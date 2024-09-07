Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Unilever by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,131,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 120,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 18,910.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $65.72.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.4773 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

