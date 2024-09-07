United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $16.20 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,399 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,202.2% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 386,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,703,000 after purchasing an additional 356,596 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 861,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,541,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.35.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $212.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

