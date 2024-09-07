United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Director Sells $650,108.88 in Stock

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $650,108.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
United Parks & Resorts Stock Down 2.5 %
NYSE PRKS opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.01. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $60.36.
United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.08). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
United Parks & Resorts Company Profile
United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
