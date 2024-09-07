United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Director Sells $650,108.88 in Stock

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $650,108.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE PRKS opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.01. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $60.36.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.08). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

