Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Sells $1,838,700.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $1,838,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 878,565 shares in the company, valued at $35,898,165.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Paul Gu sold 16,064 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $620,365.98.

On Monday, August 19th, Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $400,100.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $300,500.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $258,800.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $117,600.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,698,000 after purchasing an additional 115,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $19,017,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPST. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

