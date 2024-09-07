V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Position Cut by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on V.F. from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

V.F. Stock Performance

V.F. stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,972.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,972.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 115,200 shares of company stock worth $1,592,152. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

