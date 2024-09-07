V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 137,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 115,200 shares of company stock worth $1,592,152 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on V.F. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

