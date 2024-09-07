Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 248 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,526,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,669,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 39.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,040,000 after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 161,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,891,000 after buying an additional 65,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 150,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,226,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,998.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $266.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $307.67.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

