Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.18 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $195.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.13.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDEX

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.