Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.21 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $78,559,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 788.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,245,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,286 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,551,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,728,000 after acquiring an additional 869,676 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 328.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,413,000 after purchasing an additional 575,057 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,633,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 541,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

