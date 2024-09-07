Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Atkore by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,329,000 after buying an additional 595,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth $68,109,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter worth $63,900,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at $47,591,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 28.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 973,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,303,000 after purchasing an additional 216,997 shares during the period.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $83.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.26. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.27 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.95.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.16 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $47,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,370.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATKR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Atkore from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

