Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,181 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 935,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 32,407 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $6,196,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,000,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth $1,177,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at $422,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PMO opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

(Free Report)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.