Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,177,000 after purchasing an additional 210,155 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 60.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,720,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,395,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.20.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.82. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 53.12%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.