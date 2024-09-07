Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Scotts Miracle-Gro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth about $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $74,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $211,938.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $74,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SMG opened at $67.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.75. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -42.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

