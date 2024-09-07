Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 3,115 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 33.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AWI. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $121.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.30. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.35 and a 52-week high of $134.90. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Articles

