Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIGI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 245.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $109.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 2,400 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,333.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,544.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

