Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after buying an additional 205,928 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after buying an additional 79,719 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,723,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 953.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 59,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,355,000 after acquiring an additional 54,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $533.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $568.26 and a 200-day moving average of $542.68. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.