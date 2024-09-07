Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4,000.0% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.39. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $92.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

