Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $266.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

