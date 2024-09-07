Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 501,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,529 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $128,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.75.

LFUS stock opened at $250.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $275.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,369,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,084,701. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

