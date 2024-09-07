Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,230 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $149,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $496.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

