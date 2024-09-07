Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,289 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $104,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth approximately $4,297,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at $795,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 144.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WD. StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 13,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,471,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,715,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD opened at $104.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.74. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.89%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

