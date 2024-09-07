Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.49% of Visteon worth $161,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Visteon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 594,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC opened at $96.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $95.40 and a 12 month high of $143.97. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Visteon

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visteon

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.