Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,853 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,853 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Everest Group worth $112,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

Everest Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EG stock opened at $383.61 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $343.76 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

