Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133,598 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.86% of Commercial Metals worth $117,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 2.1% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 21.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.17. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

