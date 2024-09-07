Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.18% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $142,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance
NYSE:PBH opened at $74.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $75.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
