Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $110.87 Million Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,067,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,474 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.11% of Helmerich & Payne worth $110,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.47. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

