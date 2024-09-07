Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $112.13 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 373,966 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $112,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.96.

FedEx Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $283.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

