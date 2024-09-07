Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $113.55 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $113,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.4 %

HON stock opened at $198.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

