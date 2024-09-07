Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $121.52 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,343,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $121,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

Pfizer stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $161.84 billion, a PE ratio of -476.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.