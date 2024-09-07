Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $162.24 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,734 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.67% of Wintrust Financial worth $162,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,566,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,247,000 after acquiring an additional 693,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $61,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,823,000 after acquiring an additional 497,065 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,267,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,603,000 after acquiring an additional 244,168 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $113.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.