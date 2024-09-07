Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 53,924 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 964,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $106,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PHM opened at $130.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.82 and a 200 day moving average of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $136.47.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

