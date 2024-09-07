Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 676 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Linde worth $171,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $456.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $218.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.87. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $479.79.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

