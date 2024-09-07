Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,941 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Hubbell worth $120,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 24.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 131,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.88.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell stock opened at $370.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

