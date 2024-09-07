Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,563,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372,977 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $106,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 14,185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

MAT stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

