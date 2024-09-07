Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 173,641 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.02% of First American Financial worth $112,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 56.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

First American Financial stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $66.11.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

