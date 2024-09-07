Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,878,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 360,690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $113,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $164,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $243,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $44.58.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $351.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSEM. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

