Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 125,966 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,716,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $183,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $186,000. BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 48,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 17.3% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 59,191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 201.5% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

Walmart Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $616.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $77.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,144,237 shares of company stock worth $730,497,016 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

