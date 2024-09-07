Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,000 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PDD worth $127,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in PDD during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 1,106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Price Performance

PDD stock opened at $93.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.53. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $164.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie cut shares of PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.78.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

