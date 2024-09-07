Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 179,200 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,567,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 179,200 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.72% of Hub Group worth $153,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hub Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,439,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $44.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.95. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

