Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,803 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,134,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,803 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.65% of Cohu worth $103,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,165,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,421,000 after acquiring an additional 59,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 39,446 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Cohu by 111.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cohu by 11.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -483.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

