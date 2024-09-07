Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,809 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,695,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,809 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $109,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 19,264 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,762,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,664 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,872,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $29.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

