Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 60,000 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $106,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $243.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

