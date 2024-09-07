Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 699,440 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,680,025 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 699,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $159,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after acquiring an additional 531,504 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,572,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 14,874.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 424,665 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 329,522 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,028,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,706,000 after acquiring an additional 285,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $236,995. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $50.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

