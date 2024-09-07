Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,950 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,292,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $101,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

