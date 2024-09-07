Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 89,720 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,202,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.73% of COPT Defense Properties worth $105,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.26%.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

