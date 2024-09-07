Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,054 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.68% of Rogers worth $104,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Rogers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 3.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Stock Down 4.0 %

ROG stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $98.49 and a 52-week high of $143.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total value of $74,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,568.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.